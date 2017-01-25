Paris Jackson Thinks Michael Jackson Was Murdered, Awkward

Considering every single post I write about Michael Jackson involves a joke about his, uh, “alleged” love for children, I probably shouldn’t even touch the Paris Jackson Rolling Stone interview where she’s clearly coming to terms with the death of the man who raised her. But that’s not going to mainline SEO into my veins, so Geronimo! (What’s a soul?)

Paris is convinced that her dad was, somehow, murdered. “Absolutely,” she says. “Because it’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

But who would have wanted Michael Jackson dead? Paris pauses for several seconds, maybe considering a specific answer, but just says, “A lot of people.” Paris wants revenge, or at least justice. “Of course,” she says, eyes glowing. “I definitely do, but it’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

Keeping in mind, the entire interview is a heart-breaking look at being raised by Michael Jackson (Who Paris genuinely believes is her biological father. Yeesh.) and all of the insane ups-and-downs that came with that, but in her defense, she is right. Michael Jackson was killed by the people around him. Namely the one he paid to pump hospital grade anesthesia into him on a daily basis, and this guy for beating him down the path to becoming Peter Pan’s skeleton. I would start here.

