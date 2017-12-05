AHH! Oh, Sorry — It’s Just Pam Anderson

When she’s not making conjugal visits to Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Pamela Anderson is doing regular Pam Anderson things. Last night she showed up to a lingerie party in a leather Catwoman costume thing, because nothing matters. It’s nice to see that the 50-year-old is still young at heart, even if her heart drives her to do weird shit like wear a Halloween costume in December. My 5-year-old nephew likes to dress up as Ironman when he goes to karate and nobody says shit, what’s the big deal if Pam wants to do the same kind of thing?

