Paddleboarder Photobombs Sammy Mitchell And Other Things
Eva Longoria showed up in Longoria, Spain and acted like a tourist. [TooFab]
O-Town Bloom doesn’t care that you saw his ding-dong. [PageSix]
Remember when Melania Trump sued Daily Mail for calling her a hooker? She settled for about 2% of what she asked for. [Dlisted]
After crying over french fries, Shia LaBeouf moved to Finland and put himself in time out. [E!]
Charlie Murphy died and there’s nothing funny about leukemia. [Daily Mail]
Struggling to stay relevant, Caitlyn Jenner states the obvious. [EvilBeet]
When will Hailey Baldwin grow out of her “F-YOU DAD” stage? [DrunkStepFather]
… and Sean Spicer’s stupid chemical warfare comments over HBO’s “Veep” Credits. [YouTube]
