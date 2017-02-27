The Warren Beatty Old Man Troll Bonanza A.K.A. The Oscars

While presenting the award for Best Picture, Warren Beatty was accidentally handed the wrong envelope and announced La La Land as the winner when really it was Moonlight, and then 80 bajillion tweets comparing it to the 2016 election happened in the span of three seconds.

And that’s literally all you need to know about the Oscars. Enjoy the boob photos.

Oh, shit. Brie Larson also made this face when she had to present Casey Affleck the award for Best Actor knowing full well he’s a rapey butthole. Now we’ve covered everything. We’re good here.

Just going to close this envelope back up now. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/17ByGKKPWo — Vulture (@vulture) February 27, 2017

Photos: Getty