Trump Tried To Force One Direction To Meet His Daughter

Remember when Prince died and there was a seemingly endless stream of anecdotes about what a badass he was? Well, hopefully this is just like that only we’re about to start hearing tales of Trump’s shitgibbonry from his years of forcing himself into the world of legitimate celebrities, like this one from One Direction member, Liam Payne. Via Death and Taxes:

“Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” Payne said. “You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager, and we were asleep. He said ‘Well, wake them up,’ and I was like ‘no’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage.”

Can you believe a bunch of musicians who were probably exhausted from a relentless touring cycle didn’t want to wake up to take selfies with a rich kid?

Trump’s tantrum didn’t stop with denying the band garage access. “Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside,” Payne continued. “New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, ‘Okay, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”

Neat. Our President is the shitbag kid who takes his ball and goes home when he loses. Never would have guessed that. So, in the spirit of journalistic brotherhood, The Superficial has exclusively obtained the story of another celeb’s encounter with President Spray-tan Littlefinger.

“I was in the hotel bar where I was staying in Moscow, and I was exhausted from learning Russian and meeting with important filmmakers about starring roles all day,” Lindsay Lohan said.

“In walks Trump and he looks at me and says, ‘Wow! You can hold that glass with one hand?’ I asked him to leave me alone, but he was very insistent,” Lohan continued. “He said, ‘How about you knock back five, six more of those and a gallon of water and meet me in my room in an hour. I have a fantastic opportunity for you.'”

“I never went, but at some point in the middle of the night someone slipped a note under my door that read ‘Heard you were magnificently talented. Missed opportunity for a great deal. Sad!'”

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Getty