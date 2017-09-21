Olympia Valance Topless, Anyone?

OY! G’day, boobs!

Australian actress and model Olympia Valance is topless, and her boobs are out. And, she is nude. (Yes, I’m shamelessly pandering to my SEO with that horrible sentence.) She’s most notable for her role in Neighbours, and as you can tell by the silly spelling, that’s a show that mostly airs in places where they talk funny… like Australia, the U.K., and planet Gooplarp. (You’ve never heard a Gooplarpian accent? Trust me, it’s funny.)

So there you have it, folks… Olympia Valance’s breasts in their natural habitat. I highly recommend opening up THIS CLIP in another tab so that David Attenborough can narrate Olympia’s watering hole escapade as you browse these photos… Seriously, do it; it actually fits.