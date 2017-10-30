Oh Neat, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Broke Up

Remember when Selena Gomez dated The Weeknd? You do? Good, because that’s what it will remain… a memory… it’s over. Finito. Kaput. Kevin Spacey’s career. While the cause for the spit has not been confirmed, one can only assume that Selena Gomez eventually couldn’t handle balancing Justin Bieber’s bible studies and the revolving door of vagina The Weeknd was probably inhaling on his world tour. That’s a lot for any gal to hold on her heart.

From Celebuzz:

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” an insider says. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.” While Selena is said to have “always made an effort” to see her boyfriend whenever she could, “that played a part in them getting distant,” a source claims. The insider adds, “It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.” The breakup has reportedly not been easy on both Selena and The Weeknd, 27. “It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” the source reveals, explaining that the Disney Channel alum has been hard at work filming a Woody Allen project while the “Starboy” crooner is on the road. The news of the breakup comes hot on the heels of reports that Selena, 24, has reconnected with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. As Celebuzz previously reported, the two started talking again after the “Hands to Myself” singer revealed she had underwent a life-saving operation to treat complications stemming from her battle with lupus.

Nobody mentioned that The Weeknd was practically invisible throughout Gomez’ kidney ordeal, opening up a golden opportunity for the Maple Christ to slip back into her life and invite her to his sex cult bible study.

What happens next? Well the tabloids are going to milk Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez rekindling their relationship until the teats fall off or JB gets papped naked in a hot tub again (whichever comes first), while The Weeknd will retreat back to his harem of models on his tour bus.

