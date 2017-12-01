The NSFW Randy Travis DWI Video Is Coming…

A Texas judge has cleared the release of Randy Travis’ 2012 DWI arrest video after dismissing their last attempt at keeping it out of the media. Travis and his team tried to take the appeal all the way to the Supreme Court, claiming that the tape violated his First Amendment right to privacy in his “mental state.” This mental state he’s referring to is the same one that took him into a convenience store butt naked to buy cigarettes.

“Sources tell TMZ … Travis was BUCK NAKED when cops arrived to the crash scene. It’s unclear why Travis was not wearing clothes. We’re also told the country singer refused to take a breathalyzer, so a blood draw was taken to determine his blood alcohol level. We’ve also learned … before the DWI arrest, someone called cops to complain that a naked Travis walked into a convenient store and tried to buy cigarettes.” (from TMZ)

While I kind of feel bad for the guy because, ya know… alcoholism and such, I am mostly curious as to how drunk someone has to be to try and pick up a pack of smokes without realizing he left his pants in the car. Does that make me a bad person? Probably… but it won’t change how I feel about Randy Travis’ music or legacy or anything like that. Heck, I’m gonna love him forever and ever, amen — that’s his whole schtick, right?

With all the career destruction that’s been happening with the sexual harassment inquisition, it kind of feels like this case is like a breath of fresh air. Nobody got hurt. Nobody was scarred for life and left psychologically damaged (actually, maybe the convenience store clerk). It’s just a good ole’ Randy Travis butt naked trying to run from the cops after a couple bottles of J&B. Can someone with some editing skills cut together a teaser trailer for this or something? It’d probably be more enticing than that hasty J. Paul Getty recut…

