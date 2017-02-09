No, ScarJo, Don’t Say It’s Hard Being A ‘Working Mom,’ Ah, Dammit

One of the most tone-deaf things a celebrity can do is to try and equate their struggles with working stiffs (See: Paltrow, Gwyneth; “close to the common woman“) who aren’t financially secure enough to quit their job whenever they want or else their entire family starves and dies because systematically snuffing out the poor is what makes America the great Christian nation that is. Anyway, here’s Scarlett Johansson getting ready to learn that lesson the hard way while already under fire for whitewashing the shit out of Ghost in the Shell. Ah, the perils of being stupid fucking rich. ET Online reports:

Johansson, the mother of a 2-year-old daughter named Rose, told ET that she’s faced her own share of difficulties when it comes to being a working mother with a hectic schedule.

“I don’t profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, [but] being a working mom is an incredible challenge, [and] it’s an incredible gift,” she said. “I think you always feel a little bit of guilt… If you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing out on those special moments with your kid. If you’re with your kid, you feel like you’re not giving enough to your job. It’s a balance.”

“I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms,” Johansson added. “I’m barely, barely holding it together.”

Granted, I understand where Scarlett Johansson is coming from because missing your kid(s) at work is something that actually does transcend income levels. There’s no denying that. Also, she has every right to pursue her goals and dreams in pursuit of her own personal fulfillment. And should! Go fucking bananas. Where I have a problem is hearing, “Blargh, it’s so tough being a working mom,” from someone who, again, could leave it all behind at any moment and can easily afford a team of nannies dedicated solely to her child and within whatever distance she wants from her work. Whereas most of you get burnt at the stake if you dare to ask for more maternity leave and/or have to pick your kid up at an overcrowded daycare across town because some dickhead parent brought in their little angel with a case of contagious diarrhea that qualifies as an IED. So I guess what I’m getting at is that celebrities shouldn’t be allowed to call themselves “working moms,” but the more appropriate label, “Cake Haver/Eater Person.” (I also would’ve accepted “Goop Jr.” or anything that somehow works in Gwyneth Paltrow. I’m not picky.)

