Nicki Minaj’s Diamond Boob Is The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Monday’s The Crap We Missed featuring a bunch of selections from the iHeartRadio Music Awards including Halsey’s belted boobs, Billy Ray Cyrus, who is apparently “still the king” of something, and Andrew Lawrence who has been Brendan Frasier this whole time. That’s totally fucked up, right? Speaking of fucked up, let’s look at Carrot Top’s face. It’s been a while, but things haven’t improved. And is that a glass thumb ring around his neck? Wow. I thought this dude was a millionaire Vegas comic, not dealing weed in the parking lot of Phish shows.

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram