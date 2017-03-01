Nicki Minaj In Lingerie Is The Crap We Missed
Advertisement
Welcome to Wednesday’s The Crap We Missed featuring the premiere of Prince William’s royal wang which I stumbled across by accident, because these things are just drawn to me now. It’s my curse. *brushes penis photo off shoulder, swats another one away from ear* We’ve also got pregnant Hot Donna, two very different reactions to Trump’s speech last night, and a Sara Jean Underwood video that finally answers the age old question: Is it possible to get a boner cleaning up pool toys?
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement