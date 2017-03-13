Nicki Minaj In Latex Is The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Monday’s The Crap We Missed that begins and ends with Nicki Minaj in a latex bodysuit, has John Goodman humping his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and Jackson Motherfucking Galaxy in between, as well as this photo of President Trump sharting himself in the White House. I will fight anyone who tells me that’s not what’s going on in that picture, or who doesn’t know who or what a Jackson Galaxy is. He is a goddamn cat whisperer and he has a whole show about it. What are you even doing with your lives?

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram