No, Nick Carter… You’re Not Replacing Scott Goddamn Weiland

Stone Temple Pilots have had a rough couple of years. After losing Scott Weiland, they scooped up Chester Bennington to tour with them. That of course, didn’t end so well either… According to a post by Blabbermouth, STP have been auditioning new singers to lead the band and are supposedly going to be announcing their new singer this month. Now, I’m not a die-hard Stone Temple Pilots fan or anything, but I can appreciate their place in music history. I’m not that guy rocking an STP T shirt outside of a Circle K drinking mountain dew and huffing dust-off (I wear a Mariah Carey T shirt when I do that), but I’m going to say that former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter shouldn’t even make the short list…

That’s not stopping Nick from being thirsty and begging for a job on Twitter though. (Hey it worked for most of Trump’s cabinet.)

Ya wanna know what would be cool. To sing with my FAVORITE ROCK band EVER @STPBand and honor Scott. Damn I miss them. Yeah I could do it. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) October 20, 2017

.@STPBand don’t sleep on a Backstreet boy. I’ll slay some Classic STP songs. And what a crazy story would that be. ‍♂️ — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) October 20, 2017

I don’t think that longtime, meth-riddled STP fans would ever embrace having the douchiest Backstreet Boy add his little vocal flares all over their favorite music. It also doesn’t help that Carter’s sexual assault allegations have seemingly risen from the dead… Oh you don’t remember when that woman claimed he tried to shove his dick in her mouth in a bathroom? You’re in for a doozie…

