Never Cook Food for Sean Combs (He Might Show You His Diddy)

Heads up, another rich guy is being accused of treating “the help” like shit! This time we got Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs in the fryer. His ex-private chef, Cindy Rueda, is blowing the sexual harassment whistle on Diddy for making her serve him and his friends food during and after freakydeaky sex sessions with “guests”… yes, with an ‘S’… PEOPLE originally reported:

Rueda claims she complained to Stacy Friend, the estate director for Combs’ estate, about the work conditions. Among her complaints, Rueda claims she was “regularly summoned by Mr. Combs to prepare and serve entrees and appetizers to him and his guests while Mr. Combs and/or his guests were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity.”

To be honest, I know little about what goes on behind the scenes in “Diddy’s Den” (except that he has a Leinenkugel beer sign that says that underneath in neon), but if I had to guess it’s probably like an “Eyes Wide Shut” party with finger sandwiches. I’m surprised poor Cindy went an entire year hearing shit like -

“Yo, Cindy! Check it out… *Diddy puts his balls on top of his breakfast*… It’s eggs-benne-dick! Ha! Come back in an hour with some tacos, we ’bout to do some butt stuff.”

Can you feel it? Can you feel the steamy air and the smell of grilled asparagus? Because I’m pretty sure that’s how it all went down.

Apparently, Diddy also would ask her how he looked naked and if she was attracted to him- which is nothing in comparison to the time Michael Jackson threatened his maids with snowballs full of poop.