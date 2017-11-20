Morrissey is facing public backlash after making comments on the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations, specifically towards Kevin Spacey. The Smiths singer believes that Spacey — who got frisky with a 14-year-old boy in a bedroom — thinks the actor is being “attacked unnecessarily” and that the boy should have known what he was getting into. He also mentioned he has a similar stance on Harvey Weinstein’s accusers. Needless to say, they didn’t go over well…

I’m not a huge Morrissey fan by any means, but I do know that he has a massive following (not entirely sure why). His army of die-hard fans know that he can be a fucking idiot in interviews, going back and forth from how he thinks meat-eaters are basically genocidal monsters to semi-racist xenophobic rants about how awesome Brexit was. It was only a matter of time before he said some crazy shit about the sexual harassment inquisition.

“Morrissey says that the whole thing has become ‘a play,’ and that the definition of sexual harassment has become so broad that ‘every person on this planet is guilty.’ Specifically, he says that the allegations against Kevin Spacey are ‘ridiculous,’ saying that if he was 26 and alone in a bedroom with a 14-year-old boy, than the boys should’ve known what was going to happen. ‘When you are in somebody’s bedroom,’ he says, ‘you have to be aware of where that can lead to.’ Because of that, he thinks Spacey has been ‘unnecessarily attacked.’” (from AV Club)

Fuck all that noise about Spacey crossing the line with an underage boy, according to Morrissey the kid was asking for it. Want more face palm napalm? He thinks Harvey’s girls had it coming too…

“Morrissey, however, is apparently in both men’s corner — calling the claims against Spacey ‘ridiculous’ and blasting the countless women who’ve come forward and publicly named Weinstein as their abuser. ‘People know exactly what’s going on,’ Morrissey reportedly said after being asked about the movie producer. ‘And they play along…But if everything went well, and if it had given them a great career, they would not talk about it.’ The former Smiths frontman added, ‘I hate rape. I hate attacks. I hate sexual situations that are forced on someone. But in many cases one looks at the circumstances and thinks that the person who is considered a victim is merely disappointed.’” (from PageSix)

I can kind of agree with Morrissey on that last part, especially after reading that letter that Kathy Griffin posted about Andy Cohen, but roping that in with the Weinstein situation is like insisting cereal is better when you pour milk into the bowl first.

No one is that surprised that this guy is spouting off to a German newspaper about this stuff. In fact it was only a matter of time before he chimed in with his specific brand of crazy that’s a mix between a 17-year-old who is way too into animals and a 80-year-old conservative man who will yell at you if you park too close to his trash cans.

