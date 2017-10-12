Chrissy Teigen’s Boobs: All Over the Place or Right Where They Belong?

Last time we checked in with Chrissy Teigen she said she was taking a break from the booze because she was apparently embarrassing herself and John Legend at awards parties. I don’t know if she’s actually laid off the sauce or if she’s just scaling it back from DEFCON 1 to an occasional chardonnay, but — whatever her booze intake may be — at least one thing remains the same… her breasts have a mind of their own.

Here we have her leaving a restaurant wearing some furby-skinned arm warmers, because it’s been getting a little chilly at night in LA. Just because the Teig’s tatas are looking lush, doesn’t mean she is one. I’m not the kind of guy that start rumors, ya know…

But Mike Pence being an actual Lego-man is something everyone should look into…