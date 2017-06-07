Models Bambi Northwood-Blyth & Megan Blake Irwin Doing Bikini Things and More News

Today was day 3 of the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial. They tried to pull some bullshit saying that Andrea Constand, the accuser, was an “obsessed caller” after presenting phone records where she called him fifty something times since he allegedly drugged and raped her. They left out the part that said Cosby was usually the one calling first and she was obliged by her employment at Temple to call him back… [Radar]

It doesn’t look like Tom Cruise will be able to take The Mummy to the level of Operating Thetan, but Universal isn’t slowing down about trying to play along with Warner Brothers’ massive superhero orgy. [LaineyGossip]

James Comey was supposed to be a good pilot, the best pilot, but he couldn’t kill the cloud monsters. Sad! [TMZ]

On that note, bars in Washington DC are having Comey testimony watch parties at 9 a.m. tomorrow for those of you who don’t have jobs. [WTOP]

Of course Bob Saget is happy, his girlfriend is 23 years younger than him. [PageSix]

Broadway is about to defy the laws of sexual physics and get gayer than it has ever been in history. [Dlisted]

Oliver Stone is talking shit about Megyn Kelly’s interview with Putin – he says his was better… When did Oliver Stone make a documentary about Putin and interview him? How did I miss that? [AP]