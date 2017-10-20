Model Accuses David Blaine of Butt Rape

The title says it all. David Blaine is being accused by former model Natasha Prince of drugging her and taking the B-train in a Chelsea apartment in 2004. Prince claims that Blaine went full Cosby on her, and the last thing she remembers is Blaine making her finish a drink in his bedroom before waking up to realize she was losing her anal virginity.

“…I decided to have that one drink that night. It wasn’t strong; it tasted mostly like soda.” After 20 minutes of superficial conversation, Prince claims Blaine asked to show her something in the adjacent bedroom. “I remember carrying my drink, because I assumed we were coming back,” she said. “I guess I thought we might look at a view or something.” At this point in our conversation, she burst into tears, and we took a 10-minute break to get some air. Then she continued. “I followed him, and we went into the bedroom, and it’s dark. I told him right away when he texted me that I was working tomorrow. So I was thinking maybe we would have a sort of intimate conversation somewhere else for five or 10 minutes. But he spun around quite quickly and said, ‘Kiss me.’ I did kiss him. And then he said, ‘Finish your drink’ and took the glass from me and put it on the table, and that’s really the last thing I remember. At some point, I was on the bed, face-forward, and he was behind me. I think it woke me up a little bit, because I’d never had that [anal sex] done to me before. I remember moving around a lot. I was limp, and I was very floaty; I was in and out of a deep sleep. When I woke up, I was very relaxed—very stoned. The lights were on, and I was naked. He was shirtless at the end of the bed. And when I looked at him, he said, ‘You have really nice tits.’” (from DailyBeast)

Daaammmnnn, that’s some cold-blooded testimony right there. Natasha Prince was a pretty successful model back in 2004, and she now works as an art dealer in Manhattan. So I don’t really think this is a cash grab as much as it is just the (long overdue) age of reckoning for famous men with deplorable dick habits. According to David Blaine’s lawyer (yes, he already has a lawyer), he’s denying any of this ever happened (duhh) and is cooperating as Scotland Yard investigates.

David Blaine, of course, is a longstanding member of the Pussy Posse’s inner circle. So, one has to wonder if this might be the first of more accusations considering that he’s probably laid bazillions of models over the years.

This is also a grim reminder that magicians are never to be trusted. Any guy who can cut a deck of cards with the slightest move of his pinky finger basically just showcased that he is really good at slipping something into your drink without you noticing. So yea, fuck this guy.

