Miley Cyrus Reprimands Fan for Looking Up Her Skirt After Wearing See-Through Pants

Long gone are the days when Miley Cyrus would show up to an awards show dressed as unicorn diarrhea… at least we hope. Now that Miley has reinvented herself as a “lady,” she has significantly toned down her vagina-flashing antics in favor of a more wholesome look. She’s supposedly getting married for real this time so maybe that has something to do with it?

Anyways, last night at the iHeartRadio Festival Miley showed up in a see-through nightgown to show off that she does, in fact, wear underwear now and we should be proud of how far she’s come.

CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty

Once it came time for her performance, she changed into this black, glitter-bombed flight attendant getup and naturally the people in the front row tried to see what kind of ham she’s working with these days…

Her skimpy number may had been a little bit too revealing when she started flashing fans — again — during her performance of “A Week Without You.” While standing at the front of the stage with nothing but a microphone and a guitar, Miley took a brief break to call out a fan who she noticed was trying to look up her skirt. “I just saw you looking up my dress!” she said before going into the chorus of her song. Without missing a beat, Miley barked at the concertgoer again for checking her out as she continued on with the country-inspired hit. (Celebuzz)

I feel like not looking up skirts without permission is probably a good rule, guys. Weren’t the red undies she wanted you to see enough?