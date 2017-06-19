Miley Got Her Brother Fired, Ya’ll – Oh My Lord!

I know what you’re thinking, but Braison Cyrus is not Billy Ray’s failed BBQ chain, it’s Miley Cyrus’ brother. Instead of following in his sister Noah’s footsteps by becoming another half-assed, nepotistic musical Hindenburg, Braison decided to follow his dream of being a male model. (Edit: He actually is putting out a ‘solo’ album… pretty sure you need to establish a band before going solo, but whatever).

This past weekend his dream came true when he walked the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana’s new line (inspired by some sort of Ed Hardy blood orgy at the Reno airport casino). Like any good big sister that casts a massive shadow over her siblings, Miley was right there to cheer him on via Instagram with this post. Of course she felt it totally necessary to jeopardize her little brother’s professional relationships by bringing in the recent #boycottdolcegabbana controversy surrounding the designers’ affiliation with Melania Trump’s wardrobe.

If there were three types of people in this world that you should never start shit with it’d be a gang of Hungarian soccer hooligans, the elderly matriarch of a black family, and a superstar Italian fashion designer…

According to TooFab, Gabbana has vowed to never work with Braison Cyrus again. Clapping back on Miley’s original post with some broken-English blowback: “For your stupid comment never more work with him.”

No word yet from anyone at the Mullet farm, but if anyone has word on a brother-sister fist fight I’d probably switch over to DirecTV just to tune in.