The AT&T Girl’s Giant Boobs Are The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Friday’s The Crap We Missed featuring that girl from those cell phone commercials that dudes want to bang because at the end of the day we’re all basal creatures nurturing Penthouse forum fantasies that we have a shot with service people who are paid to be nice to us. We also got this unholy abomination that’s supposed to be Meryl Streep’s wax figure, as well as some great shit from CPAC including Ken Bone, so I guess we know which way he decided now. And finally, TFW January Jones reaches into your pants during a group photo. But what about shrinkage from her icy grip? Ha! You fools, you fools.

