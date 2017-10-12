How to Handle Reporters: Mexican Red Carpet Style

Don’t fuck with Eduardo Yanez on the red carpet. The Mexican soap actor doesn’t take shit from any snot-nosed reporter asking about his personal relationship with his son, which I now see is clearly a touchy subject for him.

It was hard, but I went the whole day without posting an article explicitly about Harvey Weinstein, who is now in Scottsdale if anyone wants to visit him in rehab. [Celebuzz]

Don’t sign up to be a nanny for Sarah Jessica Parker. [PageSix]

Rosario Dawson only reads while naked these days. [DrunkenStepfather]

So I guess Farrah Abraham is back with that guy that did not do anal with her in a sex tape. [TMTN]

Mary-Kate Olsen seems to be doing well… [WWTDD]

Oh boy, Nikki Minaj thinks she introduced female rappers to the mainstream? She’s smarter than that. [HHMW]

James Van Der Beek is the newest male celebrity to claim they were groped by an old, rich producer. [Dlisted]

Katy Perry has been sliding onto John Mayer’s Instagram… [US Weekly]

I guess that rapey Ben Affleck interview from 2004 was totally consensual… eeehhhhh, doesn’t change how I feel. [TMZ]