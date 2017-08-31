Melody Milani Doing Bikini Things and Other News

Also…

Spencer Pratt is at war with Caitlyn Jenner if that does anything for you. [PageSix]

You know it’s a slow day in gossip when Lady Gaga’s roosters are making headlines. [Dlisted]

Lottie Moss isn’t drunk in these pictures, you are! [DrunkenStepfather]

Want to see what climate change denier John O’Hurley says about hurricane Harvey? Can someone email him those “spreadsheets” he requested, as well? I’m pretty sure they do actually exist. [TMZ]

Ariel Winter’s butt in various stages of not farting. [HollywoodGossip]

This guy really likes Blake Lively. [WWTDD]

Longevity doesn’t buy class, Big Brother takes a big L for guests laughing about rape jokes. [Perez]

Gwyneth Paltrow kind of admits she blew it with Brad Pitt back in the 90’s, but not in the way all the headlines are spinning it. [Celebitchy]

So this is why Nick Carter is distancing himself from his brother… Backstreet Boys are coming back (whether you like it or not). [BreatheHeavy]

These pictures from Burning Man will one day hang on the walls of a Starbucks… I guarantee it. [EvilBeet]