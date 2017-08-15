Melissa Riso Doing Bikini Things and Other News
Also…
Add Ezekiel Elliott to the long list of NFL players who will probably get away with beating the shit out of women. [TMZ]
People continue to be suckered by the Batchelor in Paradise “drama”. [Dlisted]
This is rich, Gropey McGrabbybutt is still denying he grabbed T. Swift’s ass. He wants a polygraph test. Take your L, buddy… [Us Weekly]
Trump. Trump stuff, does it matter anymore? Is anyone still surprised when he outplays his own incompetence? [TheHill]
Paris Hilton is a feminist you guys, seriously… [PageSix]
Yikes, Tiger Woods toxicology report has gone public and it’s basically a prescription salad. [WWTDD]
Hollywood is bringing back Twilight and Hunger Games because these dead horses aren’t going to beat themselves. [Celebitchy]
Chris Pratt is already getting on a plane with some other blonde, but I think it’s his sister or something. Gossipers, right? They’re like wolves… [Hollywood Gossip]
