Mel Gibson & Vince Vaughn Are Making Blue Lives Matter Porn

How do I introduce this? So you know how your old high school classmates are always sharing racist-y, “Blue Lives Matter” shit on Facebook where they complain about how unfair it is that cops are actually being held accountable for killing people (or just straight up say that black people deserve to be shot #MAGA) because now their job is more dangerous even though they’ve been having the safest years on record, and oh by the way, the bad apples almost always walk even if there’s clear-as-day video evidence? Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn are going to be in a movie about that. Welcome to Trump’s America! And if you think I’m exaggerating about any of this check out the description via Variety:

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn will re-team to star in “Dragged Across Concrete,” a crime thriller about police brutality directed by “Bone Tomahawk” filmmaker S. Craig Zahler.

…

Gibson and Vaughn will play cops who are suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics gets wide attention. They then descend into the criminal underworld to exact vengeance.

Just in case you missed that. Giant Man and Wolverine on Coke up there are cops who get caught using illegal policing methods, so they go rogue and make sure thugs still get what’s coming to them. Granted, that’s been the theme of almost every cop movie ever before America went, “Wait, they mostly shoot black people. Lethal Weapon left that part out,” and Mel Gibson hasn’t exactly had the best relationship with law enforcement, but come the fuck on. This is an internet comment board wet dream. If my local paper posted this, people would have to call a doctor because their erection’s were lasting so long. Jesus Christ.

