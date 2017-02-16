Warner Bros. Wants Mel Gibson To Direct ‘Suicide Squad 2′

Earlier in the week, we reported that Ben Affleck doesn’t want to be Batman anymore, which is not a good sign for the DC Extended Universe. That’d be like Robert Downey Jr. wanting to quit being Iron Man before The Avengers hit theaters even though that’s being extremely generous to whatever the fuck Warner Bros. is doing with these things. Case in point, Deadline reports that they want Mel Gibson to direct Suicide Squad 2. The Mel Gibson.

Paramount isn’t the only studio pursuing Gibson for work; I’ve heard that Warner Bros has had conversations about Gibson directing Suicide Squad 2. Not sure whether that will happen; Gibson has spent years developing directing projects of his own, including one on the cutthroat Medici clan. For Gibson, this comes after the success of Hacksaw Ridge, which is nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director.

In fairness, Robert Downey Jr. once campaigned for Mel Gibson to direct Iron Man 4, but if you’ll notice that movie never happened and Disney quietly stopped letting Robert Downey Jr. pick directors. In fact, I believe, “Shut up and make billions of dollars for saying funny things while lasers come out of your hands,” were their exact words. Anyway, I’m really looking forward to the studio notes when Mel Gibson learns what a Margot Robbie is and immediately says, “Fine, I’ll direct your piece of shit.”

“Re: your ‘prerequisite’ for use of the on-set Jacuzzi: Legal says to stop making signs that can be used as physical evidence in court. For the love of God.”

“We went to great lengths to talk Ben into staying. Please stop commenting on his chest and suggesting it’s made out of sugar. We can’t afford to delay filming while he vapes in his car for 12 hours again.”

“While The Joker and Harley Quinn do have a problematic relationship, threats of stabbing during anal rape are not ‘on brand.’ :D”

“For the third time this week, do NOT ask Ms. Davis, Mr. Smith, and Mr. Akinnuoye-Agbaje why they aren’t ‘traveling in a pack.'”

“Taping gold coins to the script will not entice us to ‘stick our hooked noses in somebody else’s business.’ Same w/ the pig blood.”

“Mel, the entire set seems to be on fire. Everything okay, champ?”

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Getty