As Meghan Markle continues her public transition into a member of the Royal Family, she’s sure to have a couple “who the fuck actually wears that” moments. This is one of them. I know the English love their hats, particularly the ones that get to walk to Christmas mass with Queen Elizabeth, but… Is this even a hat? It looks edible. It’s as if Toad decided to go with something in a more autumnal tone. Toss on a chocolate shaving from Godiva, and BAM! You got a princess hat. Royalty is fun.

Still, Meghan Markle’s dookie hat is probably a thousand more times more festive than Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOPmas throne. She looks like she’s about to release a crow from her purse and cast a thousand years of darkness over Riverrun.

CREDIT: VAEM/BACKGRID

