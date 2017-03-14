That’s Megan Fox Posing For Frederick’s of Hollywood Alright
Back in September, Megan Fox became the owner of Frederick’s of Hollywood, or something, which is pretty amazing for a woman who believes in ancient astronauts and that Chelsea Handler’s aborted fetus talks to her. Then again, we’re both looking at the photo up top – Oh by the way, she’s definitely posing for them. – so maybe all of that stuff really did happen and Jesus actually was one of those Engineer dudes from Prometheus. I’ll say whatever needs to be said here. — Obama used his Muslim magic to do 9/11? Yup, saw the whole thing. (Do I get to touch the butt yet? Because I also heard some shit about Hillary Clinton and pizza, but I don’t know if you’re ready…)
Photo: Instagram
