That’s Megan Fox Posing For Frederick’s of Hollywood Alright

Back in September, Megan Fox became the owner of Frederick’s of Hollywood, or something, which is pretty amazing for a woman who believes in ancient astronauts and that Chelsea Handler’s aborted fetus talks to her. Then again, we’re both looking at the photo up top – Oh by the way, she’s definitely posing for them. – so maybe all of that stuff really did happen and Jesus actually was one of those Engineer dudes from Prometheus. I’ll say whatever needs to be said here. — Obama used his Muslim magic to do 9/11? Yup, saw the whole thing. (Do I get to touch the butt yet? Because I also heard some shit about Hillary Clinton and pizza, but I don’t know if you’re ready…)

Lights. Camera. Action ✨ Shop Megan Fox's (@the_native_tiger) top looks – link in bio #FredericksxMeganFox A post shared by Frederick's of Hollywood (@fredericks_hollywood) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

"My definition of beauty is simplicity, elegance, and sensuality. I think that when a woman is in harmony with herself and remains true to her values, she will glow naturally." -Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) #FredericksxMeganFox A post shared by Frederick's of Hollywood (@fredericks_hollywood) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Photo: Instagram