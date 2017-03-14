Matthew Vaughn Might Direct Man of Steel 2, Okay…

Unless Justice League somehow turns Henry Cavill’s Superman into a un-constipated, non-moody dick with something to do besides make Ben Affleck’s Batman cry about his mom, hiring a director for Man of Steel 2 seems a bit premature considering both Wonder Woman and the aforementioned Justice League could both very easily tank these pieces of shit forever. On the other hand, cocaine makes you feel fucking AWESOME, so of course Warner Bros. is reportedly talking to Matthew Vaughn. Via Collider:

Sources tell us that Kingsman: The Secret Service filmmaker Matthew Vaughn is Warner Bros.’ top choice to direct Man of Steel 2, and preliminary conversations about the prospect have taken place. This isn’t yet in the deal-making stage, and Vaughn could very well end up not directing the film, but he’s who Warner Bros. wants at this point in time. Moreover, sources tell us that if Vaughn for some reason doesn’t direct Man of Steel 2, Warner Bros. still wants him to helm another superhero movie in the DCEU.

Here’s the thing: Matthew Vaughn is actually pretty great, and as much as I rag on the DC Extended Universe, I would punch a large number of dicks to see a Superman movie he directed. Unless Jesse Eisenberg is in it then I would punch zero dicks to see it because I’m not watching Heath Ledger’s Joker duct-taped to Mark Zuckerberg cram more Jolly Ranchers into people’s mouth. That’s what free internet porn is for.

