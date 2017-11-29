If you guessed, “Matt Lauer was fired from NBC for sexual misconduct and bought himself a one-way ticket to Shitsville,” you were right!

I don’t know anyone who ever liked Matt Lauer in the first place. Some die-hard Today Show fans really dig him I guess, but they probably also stick around for Megyn Kelly’s show so take that for what it is… Many people lost respect for him after strong-arming Ann Curry off his couch, then there was that fake story he stole from Billy Bush about Ryan Lochte drunkenly forgetting how he lost his wallet in Rio, and of course there was last year’s Commander-in-Chief forum where Lauer let Trump cock slap him with baby-fingered bullshit about how he never supported the Iraq war (Hillary’s emails though, oh jah-heez!). Toss those instances in with his fucked up marriage with Anette Roque, who tried to divorce him because he was controlling and abusive, but he wouldn’t let her because he’s… controlling and abusive. Now they live in separate cities and the kids get two Christmases (how fun!!).

Since becoming NBC’s “it” journalist that no one asked for, his career has been a constant barrage of “this fucking guy” moments. This morning however, he was finally fired by NBC for… you guessed it! Years of backstage fuckery and grab ass that’s just now coming out from under the rug. Here’s the statement from NBC News Chair Andy Lack:

“’On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,’ Lack wrote. ‘While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,’ he continued. ‘Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender. ‘We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can.’” (from PageSix)

When he says “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” he’s basically saying “this was habitual sexual harassment that everyone has known about for years, but we need to cover our ass before the NY Times publishes their investigation on Lauer and makes us look like assholes.” Seriously. I think that’s what’s happening here but what do I know, I’m just here to talk shit about Tara Reid and show off the occasional exposing of Bella Hadid nipples (click it, you know you want to).

