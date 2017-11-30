Matt Lauer Is a Bigger Douche Than We Thought

Following suit with the litany of other sexual deviants that have watched their career get flushed down the toilet in a matter of hours, Matt Lauer has issued his apology statement. This comes after the NY Times published a piece yesterday afternoon about another two women who claim Lauer is, in fact, a piece of shit womanizer and they’ve got receipts to prove it. Of course, Matt says he’s really sorry for sending all those dildos to his interns and telling them specifically how he wants them to use them. Oh, he’s also really sorry about that remote lock he would use to turn his office into a rape dungeon. AND! And he’s really sorry for having sex with that married woman until she passed out… that’s the new one.

“In 2001, the woman said, Mr. Lauer, who is married, asked her to his office to discuss a story during a workday. When she sat down, she said, he locked the door, which he could do by pressing a button while sitting at his desk. (People who worked at NBC said the button was a regular security measure installed for high-profile employees.) The woman said Mr. Lauer asked her to unbutton her blouse, which she did. She said the anchor then stepped out from behind his desk, pulled down her pants, bent her over a chair and had intercourse with her. At some point, she said, she passed out with her pants pulled halfway down. She woke up on the floor of his office, and Mr. Lauer had his assistant take her to a nurse. The woman told The Times that Mr. Lauer never made an advance toward her again and never mentioned what occurred in his office. She said she did not report the episode to NBC at the time because she believed she should have done more to stop Mr. Lauer. She left the network about a year later.” (from NY Times)

I’m not even going to post Matt Lauer’s issued apology because fuck that guy’s words. You can read it for yourself here or just take my word for it, he’s a fuckboy who used his power at NBC to assert sexual dominance over women who didn’t really want it. Within his apology he felt it necessary to mention that some of these stories are “untrue or mischaracterized.”

With that being said, here’s a totally unrelated clip of Matt Lauer telling one of his coworkers she has nice tits.

This behavior was the norm for Matt Lauer and since the guy is only 59, you can’t really play the whole “well he’s from a different generation” thing that remarkably seems to be working for George H.W. Bush right now. Matt Lauer is a predatory douche and that’s that. He used his perch of power to humiliate, harass, and assault the women he worked with for decades. Even David Yates would agree that this guy needs to go based on his douchebag metric he applied to Johnny Depp.

I doubt this is the end of accusations that come Matt Lauer’s way, but this will probably be the last time I’ll report on him because it seems like case closed at this point… unless some really crazy shit comes out that he was into diapers or “piss on me” watersports stuff. I couldn’t pass on an opportunity like that.

