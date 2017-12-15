When you’re entire career was bolstered by the blind faith of a man like Harvey Weinstein — you know, a known scumbag to everyone who ever encountered him — you probably should just avoid saying his name like he was fucking Voldemort. Still, that hasn’t stopped Matt Damon from attempting a little PR damage control on his own name. He tried it with George Clooney and people didn’t really buy it then, and he just tried it again with Peter Travers on ABC. Despite Matt Damon helping Harvey kill one (of many) rape stories back in 2004, he’s still sticking to his story of saying that he knew he was a rapey scumbag, but not that big of a rapey scumbag. What could go wrong?

I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me. But that was the extent of what we knew, you know? And that wasn’t a surprise to anybody. So when you hear Harvey this, Harvey that — I mean, look at the guy. Of course he’s a womanizer. … I mean, I don’t hang out with him.

Also he claims he doesn’t know the details of the Louis C.K. situation, but doesn’t hesitate to make an opinion…

The Louis C.K. thing, I don’t know all the details. I don’t do deep dives on this, but I did see his statement, which kind of, which [was] arresting to me. When he came out and said, “I did this. I did these things. These women are all telling the truth.” And I just remember thinking, “Well, that’s the sign of somebody who — well, we can work with that.” … I don’t know Louis C.K.. I’ve never met him. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again. You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything that he — I just think that we have to kind of start delineating between what these behaviors are. (Popcorn ABC)

The pitchfork carrying townsfolk of Twitter that he states have a hard time “delineating” behavior like this obviously aren’t having any of this shit. Especially after he tried to defend Al Frankin’s ass-grabbery, calling it gross, but not worthy of the kind of punishment he received. Unfortunately for Matt Damon, he’ll probably never know what it’s like to come to work in fear of his boss treating them like a piece of meat.

You can watch the whole interview here. Cringe at your own risk.

