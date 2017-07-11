Mary Kaitlin Doing Stretchy Camo Bikini Things and More News
Also…
Shia LaBeouf had some strong (and pretty racist) words for the cop who drove him to the station after his arrest last weekend. My favorite was him calling the cop a “bitch for leagues, you f*cking pirate.” Nemo would be proud! [TMZ]
What planet does Britney Spears live on to think that she’s still relevant enough to perform a Super Bowl halftime show? Oh… this one… in that case it’ll probably happen because we suck. [Wonderwall]
I don’t eat a lot of boutique candy, but I’m pretty sure if I did I wouldn’t cut the excess sugar into lines on a countertop just for giggles… That’s coke, Kim Kardashian. Don’t lie. [E!]
People are still reading too far into Jay-Z’s lyrics and making assumptions about his marriage. I find that silly. [Dlisted]
Jim Carrey is still dealing with that wrongful death suit of his ex-girlfriend. This is really sad. [Perez]
Farrah Abraham’s ex-boyfriend is calling out the human sex bot for being a stain on humanity. Her response is exactly what you’d expect… [Radar]
I bet Donald Trump Jr. has a special VIP section at Dave n’ Buster’s where he pays people to play him in games. [NYT] And for chrissakes, NO! THIS DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE ROCK SHOULD RUN FOR PRESIDENT! [PageSix]
