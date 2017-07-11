Also…

Shia LaBeouf had some strong (and pretty racist) words for the cop who drove him to the station after his arrest last weekend. My favorite was him calling the cop a “bitch for leagues, you f*cking pirate.” Nemo would be proud! [TMZ]

What planet does Britney Spears live on to think that she’s still relevant enough to perform a Super Bowl halftime show? Oh… this one… in that case it’ll probably happen because we suck. [Wonderwall]

I don’t eat a lot of boutique candy, but I’m pretty sure if I did I wouldn’t cut the excess sugar into lines on a countertop just for giggles… That’s coke, Kim Kardashian. Don’t lie. [E!]

People are still reading too far into Jay-Z’s lyrics and making assumptions about his marriage. I find that silly. [Dlisted]

Jim Carrey is still dealing with that wrongful death suit of his ex-girlfriend. This is really sad. [Perez]

Farrah Abraham’s ex-boyfriend is calling out the human sex bot for being a stain on humanity. Her response is exactly what you’d expect… [Radar]

I bet Donald Trump Jr. has a special VIP section at Dave n’ Buster’s where he pays people to play him in games. [NYT] And for chrissakes, NO! THIS DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE ROCK SHOULD RUN FOR PRESIDENT! [PageSix]