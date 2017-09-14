Martin Shkreli Went to Jail Because He’s Not Funny

“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli is in jail today after a judge declared a tweet he posted violated conditions of his $5 million bail. Shkreli tweeted that he would pay $5,000 to anyone who would cut off a piece of Hillary Clinton’s hair as she embarks on her “I Lost The Presidency to An Asshole” book tour. Despite following up the tweet with a disclaimer that stated his intention was satirical and he actually supports Clinton, the court found that people are just dumb enough to probably follow through with it. Considering that there are people out there who think Hillary’s lost emails caused 9/11, WWII, and even had a hand in the fall of the Roman Empire — I believe it and so does the secret service…

“This is not protected by the First Amendment,” the judge said. “… There’s a risk that somebody may take him up on it.” The government had told the judge that the message had alarmed the Secret Service detail that protects Clinton, a Democratic former presidential candidate and first lady. It also argued that it fit a pattern of veiled threats against female journalists who rebuffed Shkreli’s social media advances and of taunts aimed at prosecutors in his case. (from NBCnews)

The last time we checked in with Shkreli, he was selling his $2 million copy of Wu Tang’s “Once Upon A Time in Shaolin.” He claims he is selling the album because he’s sick of dealing with all of Wu Tang’s bullshit (they think he’s a weasel) and I believe both parties. He’s kind of like a dog that loses interest in a bone as soon as the other dogs stop trying to take it away from him. The auction ends tomorrow if you’re still interested in purchasing a heap of legal problems and (as of this writing) it’s stalled out at a little over a million dollars.

I don’t know how long he’s supposed to be in jail for, but if I were his lawyers I’d take my sweet time in pulling him out. It seems like when they talk to the press, their hatred of this brat is visible all over their faces. Especially when they ADMIT that their job would be a lot easier if this shit smirker wasn’t such an entitled prick 24/7…