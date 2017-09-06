Anybody Wanna Buy That One Wu Tang Album?

“America’s most hated man” and world renown douche, Martin Shkreli is selling the sole copy of Wu Tang Clan’s “Once Upon A Time In Shaolin” on eBay. Although he was found guilty of securities fraud and conspiracy last month, Shkreli claims he isn’t flipping his $2 million purchase for some quick cash. According to his item description on eBay:

I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash–my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand.

As of this writing, the highest bid is $100,000 with nine days left. Although it’s hazy whether or not Shkreli plans on changing his mind at some point before then because he’s a childish douchewaffle…

At any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration.

Every once in a while, when I read about the “Pharma Bro,” I often question if the media is taking his assholery out of proportion. Then I read things like this…

Reached by phone Tuesday night, Shkreli refused to say where he would donate the money or what he would do with the remaining cash. Instead he unleashed a string of expletives and then requested to engage in a lewd act with a reporter. (from PageSix)

Yep. He’s still a dick and is completely deserving of the title of biggest weasel in America. I don’t care how many rappers he bails out of jail or how much money he donates to AIDs research, he’s never going to stop being a little shit.

Apparently Shkreli has been on an idiot kick lately, putting the Wu Tang album up came shortly after Shkreli offered $5,000 to anyone who could bring him a lock of Hilary Clinton’s hair from her upcoming book tour. He claims the all-call was “satire”, but if the internet trolls who follow Shkreli are hardcore enough to help put Donald Trump in office, I wouldn’t put it past them to try and follow through with this one…