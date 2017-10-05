That Guy From Glee Was Busted for Child Porn

I never watched the show Glee because it was an overrated commercial cop-out and a travesty to music lovers everywhere… so I have no idea what Mark Salling did on the show. I’m going to guess he sang a Journey or Boston song in a high school cafeteria at some point because that show fucking sucks and so does he — he likes to spank it to prepubescent kids for chrissakes, you cant suck much more than that.

Anyway, Salling has scored a plea bargain even though he was caught with thousands of images of kiddie porn on his personal computer. After an ex girlfriend tipped off cops that he was a piece of shit, he was reportedly “shocked” when they showed up to raid his house…

Law enforcement sources now tell us they’ve already seen more than a thousand images of “child sexual exploitation” on Salling’s computer. Cops also seized other electronic devices, including tablets and cellphones. We’re also told he lives alone, which will make it hard to argue someone else put the images in the computer. Our sources say when cops arrived to search the home, Salling was “shocked.” (from TMZ)

Sometimes I wonder if the “sources” in these gossip articles are actual hens. I think an actual hen in a chicken coop could come up with a better observation than, “the pedophile was shocked when police showed up to raid his kiddie porn.” C’mon, guys! Tell us if he had glimmers of hopelessness in his eyes as he thought about making a break for it via the bathroom window! That’s what makes it into the movie treatment! That’s the kind of real life drama they missed on a show like Glee.

Also if you needed another reason to hate this guy… I present you his ultimate frisbee belt buckle.

‘Nuff said.

UPDATE: Salling was shooting Adi Shankar’s Gods and Secrets when he was initially indicted and has since been replaced by Brigitte Nielson.