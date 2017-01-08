Mark Hamill Is Reading Donald Trump Tweets As The Joker

“Wow, Bat-brain, the ratings are in, and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ by comparison to me, the ratings machine! HaHA!”

(Yup, it really does work for all of these.)

On New Year’s Eve, President-Elect Donald Trump set aside petty differences and truly demonstrated to the American people that he has the character and temperament to unite us like never before. Well, almost like never before, because by “unite us” I mean in goddamn combat ala the Civil War.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Needless to say, the hot takes were legion. Except one in particular by Matt Oswalt was eerily accurate and pretty fucking great:

this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham https://t.co/SyKsCHvyuh — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 31, 2016

Turns out Mark Hamill saw it, and while most people know him as Luke Skywalker, he’s been voicing The Joker since Batman: The Animated Series debuted in the early 90s and right up into the recent Arkham games. And so with a go-ahead from Oswalt, this little gem made its way onto the Internet:

Look, I don’t want to beat the joke into the ground here, but I don’t know how much clearer it can get that the asshole America elected president literally talks like a super-villain. He’s like if Lex Luthor, the entire GALACTIC EMPIRE, and Boss Hog (God, I’m old.) had an unholy orgy, and then nine months later an orange turd-baby popped out and joined the Nazis. Actual Nazis. Which is super hilarious to think about until you realize over 62 million people voted for that Nazi turd-baby because he said he’ll keep the Mexicans out. That’s our world now. Which is why I’m ending with this poignant Gail Simone post where she takes to task anyone who loves nerd culture, yet somehow supports Trump, by basically asking what the hell have you people been reading? Also, I want to see how many times I can get called a “cuck” in the comments. We all have our hobbies.

I know this is my problem, and god knows, these characters belong to everyone, but I have to say…when I see people… Posted by Gail Simone on Thursday, November 10, 2016

Photo: Warner Bros. Animation