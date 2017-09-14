Marilyn Manson Met Bieber… It Went Exactly Like You’d Think.

Every time I start to feel sorry for constantly coming down on Justin Bieber, the Maple Jesus opens his mouth and reaffirms that he is just the type of brat that deserves every dingleberry of shit he gets… This time he had the gall to try place himself above Marilyn Manson, who has been making platinum records since Justin was shitting his pants (I think he still does, but that’s a different article).

Bieber and his best-bro designer, Jerry Lorenzo, began selling old Marilyn Manson T-shirts at Barney’s for $195 last year. I don’t know what Bieber’s church of paparazzi pastor would think about him selling shirts that say he is “bigger than Satan” on the back, but whatever — the Bible is weird like that. Turns out Manson had nothing to do with Lorenzo using his face on Bieber’s T-shirts, despite the designer peacocking the singer’s blessing on Instagram…

Eventually Manson and the Beebs had to meet. Of course Beiber, being a complete idiot, treated Manson like a dude that showed up to play hacky sack. Completely unknowing that Marilyn Manson could very well turn his mother into a submissive sex slave with the flick of a wrist.

According to the rocker, when the two finally met, Bieber “was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt, and he said to me, ‘I made you relevant again.’” It’s the comment about making the multi-platinum musician “relevant again” that really seems to have set off Manson. “He was a real piece of s–t in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson told the website. “He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘yo, yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re d–k height on me, OK? Alright? So stand down, son.” (from PageSix)

I think in the history of stupid shit that Justin Bieber has done, telling Marilyn Manson that he personally made him “relevant again” might be the most idiotic. Marilyn Manson probably takes dumps that are cooler than Justin Bieber and I’m not saying that as some diehard Manson fan, because I wouldn’t even call myself that. I have seen him in interviews though and I know that he’s a razor smart guy. You know, the kind of person that wouldn’t put up with anyone calling him “bro” and trying to give him a noogie.

To get back at him, Manson then fooled Bieber into thinking he’d appear on stage with him at a concert to perform a duet of the latter’s hit “Beautiful People,” even though he had no intention of doing so. “He believed that I’d show up, because he was that stupid,” the musician said. (PageSix)

I’ll happily say that this “feud” is dead, but I wouldn’t put it past Justin Bieber to fire it up again now that this news is out. Expect him to try and get an entire generation of pre-teen girls to boycott Manson’s music in the next month, sending the music industry into a downward spiral with the biggest financial shake-up since Napster…