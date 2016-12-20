Mariah Carey Came For Demi Lovato

One of Mariah Carey’s go-to insults is to say, “I don’t know her,” when asked about a person she doesn’t like. Most famously Jennifer Lopez. Because if Mariah Carey doesn’t know who you are, then you never really existed in the first place, which is how her mind operates along with the constantly recurring thought of, “Show up late for everything ever.” A statement that also applies to this post because here’s Mariah coming for Demi Lovato over something she posted to Instagram six months ago. Page Six reports:

In June, Lovato, 24, commented on a meme of Carey, 46, and Ariana Grande that Carey is “a legend and so talented but constantly disses people. It’s nasty the way she treats Jennifer [Lopez]. Ari did nothing wrong.”

She added, “The woman is mean for no reason. Extremely talented? Yes. Superhuman? Possibly. Unnecessarily rude? Absolutely.”

During Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Carey about her alleged beef with the “Confident” songstress, and Mimi didn’t hold back.

“I don’t know her either and so I wouldn’t say anything to her,” Carey sassed. “She should come up, introduce herself to me, say, ‘Here’s my opinion, what do you think about it?’ That’s how you handle s–t, OK?”

And while that seems like a good place to stop, Mariah then went after Ariana Grande who didn’t do anything except happen to be in the same meme:

As for whether Carey knew Grande, 23, she diplomatically replied, “No. I don’t know … Honestly, I’m not familiar. I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music.”

While it’s more fun to enjoy the almost definite reality that Mariah Carey is a catty, vindictive diva, has anyone stopped to think that maybe she really doesn’t know anyone if their name isn’t Mariah Carey? I can only imagine how many times this has happened.

“I don’t know who you are.”

“I’m Nick Cannon. We’re married. I’m the father of your children.”

“Oh, honey, I watch Stomp The Yard more than I watch Drumline. I’m sorry.”

“Damn, bitch…”

