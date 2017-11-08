Mariah Carey Accused of Sexual Harassment by Bodyguard (He Saw Her Boobies)

Mariah Carey’s former bodyguard Michael Anello, who worked for her from June 2015 to May 2017, is going after Mimi for outstanding balances totaling over a half a million dollars. As his lawyers prepare the paperwork, he’s also tossed in some harassment allegations (because they’re just so hot right now). Anello claims that Carey was a meanie to him and his boys, telling them they looked like Nazis, KKK members, etc… to be fair, he does kinda look like one of those giant, walking testicles that you see at a white supremacist rally.

“Michael Anello’s lawyer has prepared a draft of a lawsuit, claiming his company worked for Mariah from June 2015 to May 2017 and got stiffed on the balance to the tune of $221,329.51. Anello claims he was promised another 2 years which would add $511,000 to the tab. Anello says Mariah humiliated him and his colleague by referring to them as members of the hate groups. Anello also claims Mariah ‘wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.'” (from TMZ)

There’s more… Anello also claims that he was sexually harassed that one time he walked into Mimi’s room and she had her boobies floppin’ about…

“Anello claims during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move some luggage and when he got there, she was wearing a see-through negligee that was open. He says he tried leaving but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact.”

Mariah and this guy must have left things on some pretty bad terms if he’s willing to go to TMZ with some shit like this. If I were being paid six figures to follow around a woman who literally cannot walk by herself out of sheer laziness, you better be goddamn sure I wouldn’t bat an eye if she expected me to move some heavy shit for her while she was in her underwear… unless she farted or something. Then I’d be out of there in a flash — she looks the kind of lady whose farts smell like old asparagus and charcuterie.

This guy knows what I’m talkin’ about…

CREDIT: BACKGRID

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter