Margot Robbie Is Making A ‘Gotham City Sirens’ Movie

So first things first, I finally watched Suicide Squad last night, and it surprisingly wasn’t that bad. In fairness, I was expecting a dour shitshow like Batman V Superman, and instead got a brainless, but fun comic book movie where DC Comic characters didn’t act like they were at a funeral. Don’t get me wrong, Jared Leto’s Joker was god-fucking-awful – I’m talking Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor bad. – but Margot Robbie was goddamn great as Harley Quinn. And amazingly DC/Warner Bros. recognized when something worked because now she’s making a Gotham City Sirens movie that they’ll probably still edit to shit and back in a panic. THR reports:

Ayer will direct and produce the project with Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, the part-time girlfriend of the Joker who is currently DC’s most popular female character. Robbie also is executive producing.

Sirens was a recent comic series from DC that focused on the popular villainesses from Batman’s rogue gallery. Among them were Quinn; Catwoman, Batman’s sometime love interest; and Poison Ivy, who uses plants and their toxins to get what she wants.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, a top female writer in the action sphere who also has penned scripts for the Tomb Raider remake and Warners’ own Sherlock Holmes 3, is writing the screenplay.

Photo: Warner Bros.