How The Hell Is Mama June A Thing Again? Oh, Right, America

When we last left June Shannon, she was trying to get back on TV after she torpedoed Here Comes Honey Boo Boo by dating a convicted child molester. And not just any child molester, but a child molester who had sexually assaulted her own daughter. So for some odd reason, everyone got bent out a shape when they found out he was in bed with Honey Boo Boo while she was the same exact age as the daughter he had molested years earlier. Long story short, her plan worked, and Mama June is back on TV because remember that time we made a racist tangerine with midget hands the president? Same principle.

So without getting too heavy on the details because I pretty much hit the high notes back there, Mama June apparently had some sort of “weight loss transformation” special (Spoiler Alert: Nope. No, she didn’t.) except the idiots who actually took the time to watch it are convinced she wore a fat suit during the “Before” segment, so let me just settle that.

This a fat suit. That is definitely a fat suit.

As for why I’m posting any of this? A depressing amount of people are Googling “Mama June fat suit,” so hopefully some of them will see these words and adjust accordingly:

STOP PUTTING HORRIBLE PEOPLE ON TV WHO LET THEIR KIDS GET MOLESTED AND THEN DATE SAID MOLESTER AND EVERYONE THINKS IT’S HILARIOUS BECAUSE YOU GET TO WATCH ASSHOLES GET DIABETES IN REAL TIME BY PUTTING BUTTER ON THEIR ‘SGHETTI AND MAINLINING MOUNTAIN DEW INTO CHILDREN GODDAMMIT

Photo: Getty