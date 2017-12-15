Hee-Doggy! They Dun Put Momma June in Her Underbritches

I just watched the trailer for the new season of Mama June’s new reality TV show, presumptuously titled Mama June:From Not to Hot, and probably lost about as many brain cells as someone with years of head trauma from a career in pro-boxing. It’s basically what would happen if you sent David Attenborough to a Georgia Walmart to follow the mating patterns of a lost indigenous a hog people. Eventually she shows off her post-FatVac tummy and it’s exactly as gross and floompy as you could imagine. It reminds me of like a down comforter that you stuffed into a tiny laundry basket or something.

In case you’re wondering, the answer is: Yes, I’d absolutely hit that shit.

Also…

Obviously, Carrie Fisher’s family got sad when they saw her in the new Star Wars. [TMZ]

Taylor Swift is actually Quasimodo. No surprise there. [PageSix]

The new poster for Oceans 8 is apparently hot shit because it doesn’t have The Rock standing in front of a destroyed city. [Buzzfeed]

Peter Jackson says Weinstein fucked with LOTR over his possessive dickplay. [People]

AOL’s AIM chat service is dead. Again. I thought it died earlier this year, but this time it’s for real. [AV Club]

