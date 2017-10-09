Maksim Chmerkovskiy Is Really Getting Up Inside Peta Murgatroyd’s Ass

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are apparently big fixtures on Dancing with the Stars. Peta has been with the show since at least 2012 and can’t seem to stop dating other pro dancers (dancers are very incestuous, I guess). Maksim is now her husband though so I guess that’s progress for her.

Today we have them aggressively making out in a parking lot because Eastern Europeans are very passionate people. I don’t know them personally, but I don’t think I could handle being around a couple with this much physical drama. Also Maksim was born in soviet-occupied Ukraine so he’s probably fucking terrifying to be in a relationship with in the first place.

Imagine how uncomfortable the guy trying to get out of his parked car is while ol’ Maksim here goes ass-spelunking outside his driver’s side window…

They totally had sex after these photos were taken, by the way.