Father Of Madonna’s Adopted Twins Wants Them Back, Here We Go

Seen here being forced to interact with Kylie Jenner because her powers are fading… hang on a second. – *writes “Strike now!” on a piece of parchment paper, ties it to a raven, chucks it out the window* – Madonna’s recent adoption of twins from Malawi is already going exactly how these things always go. The Daily Mail reports:

Speaking for the first time since Madonna began the process of adopting the twins, the 40-year-old farmer dismissed as ‘lies’ a court’s contention that he had ‘abandoned’ the girls after their mother died in childbirth.

Mr Mwale’s account of how he had done all he could to care for his family was backed up by the chief of his remote rural village.

Mr Mwale said: ‘I was told from the start that Esther and Stella were going to a rich woman’s home abroad, that she would give them a good education, then return them to me, to live with me and help all of my family.

‘Now you are telling me the adoption is permanent. That cannot be true – I don’t want it to be true. I am their father and I will always be their father.’

Obviously, I’m not ruling out that this could be a shakedown. However, I’m also not ruling out that Madonna plays a wooden flute and tricks children into a burlap sack. And why can’t it be both? She steals the kids in the dead of night, the parents are like, “Hey, we’re kind of mad about that, but we could also be less mad…,” bingo bango, the crops die, and everyone learns a valuable lesson about trifling her with their insolence. Where’s the harm?

