Madison Beer Won’t Quit And Other News
Leo kept Nina Agdal past New Year’s Eve. Is he dying?! [Lainey Gossip]
Janet Jackson actually birthed a child. [Dlisted]
Soulja Boy knows Chris Brown only fights women, right? [TMZ]
Don’t fuck with Wendy’s. [The Frisky]
Bill and Hillary are going to Trump’s inauguration. [Newser]
Demi Lovato really likes MMA penis. Got it. [Celebuzz]
Good fucking Lord, Kara Del Toro. [Hollywood Tuna]
Emily Ratajkowski’s breasts are ready for 2017. [Popoholic]
Eiza Gonzalez in a bikini. [DrunkenStepfather]
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlynet