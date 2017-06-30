Madison Beer Dressed Like A Spice Girl and Other News

Also…

Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox doesn’t DO spam, guys – stop signing her up for those pesky newsletters. [TMZ]

Have you heard Jay-Z’s new “I cheated on my wife album” 4:44? [LaineyGossip]

That being said, he named one of his twins “Sir Carter”? He’s not even British…[Perez]

You know it was a slow day in celebrity gossip news when Shia LaBeouf makes news for peeing outside. [PageSix]

People are really shook over the Jenner sisters’ corny ass band T-shirts. [People]

Venus Williams’ summer is off to a pretty bad start while she stands in the shadow of her massive, pregnant belly. [Radar]

TLC’s new album sounds like a K-Pop dumpster fire. [BreatheHeavy]

Ronda Rousey’s vagina, anyone? Since when did ESPN start showing full V? [DrunkenStepfather]

The new Spiderman movie sounds rad, so does this dress worn by Laura Harrier. [GoFugYourself]