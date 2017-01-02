Good Morning, New Madison Beer Bikini Photos, And Other News
And Drake and JLo are gross already. [Lainey Gossip]
Don Lemon got fucking hammered. [Dlisted]
Rob Kardashian’s little hospital stunt worked. [TMZ]
Why is Jana Duggar a 26-year-old spinster? Is it Satan?! [PressRoomVIP]
Donald Trump is an expert “the cyber” now. [Newser]
Taylor Swift’s ex got in a bar fight. [IDLYITW]
Good God, Anastasia Skyline. [Hollywood Tuna]
Bella Thorne in a bikini. [Popoholic]
Olivia Garson in lingerie. [Celebslam]
Kate Bosworth in a bikini. [DrunkenStepfather]
