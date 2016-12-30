Madison Beer In A Bikini

There are less than 48 hours left in 2016, so this is the part where I retreat into a bunker to ride the rest out or die from slicing my finger on a rusty can and/or a post-apocalyptic hellscape of an orange man’s design. The mystery’s part of the fun. However, there will be still be some very light blogging over the next few days – Holy shit, weekend posts! (Don’t get too excited. Trust me.) – and then hopefully back to business as usual on Tuesday when Photo Boy returns with The Crap We Missed. Until then, please enjoy these Madison Beer bikini photos and not just because they’re the last bikini photos before the bomb hits. But probably.

Photos: FameFlynet