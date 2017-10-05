Of Course Lionel Richie Hates Scott Disick

Now that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have gone Instagram official with their relationship, Lionel Richie has expressed how irked he is by the fact that his daughter is dating a guy who spent last summer on a vagina and vodka bender. If you’re just joining us from the past by way of time travel, “Instagram official” is like an online APB to let everyone know that they’re going steady with someone and that if you want to bang, you’ll need to contact them with discretion… kind of like a pussy sabbatical.

When a reporter asked Lionel Richie what his thoughts were on his 19-year-old daughter dating this penis, he naturally responded like his daughter just left for prom with a guy who graduated fifteen years ago, drives a T-bird, and called him “dude.”

The legendary singer, who was just announced as one of the three judges on ABC’s American Idol reboot, told Us Weekly he’s “scared” over his 19-year-old’s new relationship with Scott Disick, 34. “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” he said of Sofia Richie’s new man. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?” (from Celebuzz)

As far as we know, the Disickstick hasn’t met the only American Idol judge that isn’t a complete hack, but when they do, I’m sure it’ll be a respectfully cordial exchange…

Sofia: “Daaad, this is my boyfriend Scott.”

Lionel: “You can call me Mr. Richie.”

Scott: “Sup.”

Lionel: “Sup?? Are you serious? You wanna not smoke in my house please?”

Scott: “Babe, I’m thirsty and this party sucks.”

**Scott hands Lionel his cigarette and starts making out with Sofia. Suddenly, Lionel looks at the camera in freeze frame. Sitcom audience applause begins as credits roll**

“Lionel’s Nightmare was recorded in front of a live studio audience in Calabasas, California.”